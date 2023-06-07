GARZA COUNTY, Texas — Garza County Sheriff Terry Morgan confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that Jody Hernandez, 49, of Slaton, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the murder of 50-year-old Arthur Zapata, Sr.

Sheriff Morgan said Hernandez was arrested after authorities were called to a scene about 10 miles east of Southland on County Road 130 on Tuesday evening. Zapata was found on the bank of a creek.

Hernandez was also charged with Tampering with Evidence, Sheriff Morgan said. The Garza County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and Texas Parks and Wildlife were investigating.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Sheriff Morgan said. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.