Murder nearly tripled in Lubbock in 2020 while other crimes down, DPS said

LUBBOCK, Texas — While total crime in Lubbock was down by 6 percent in 2020, the number of murders committed in the city nearly tripled, according to Texas Department of Public Safety crime statistics released Wednesday.

According to the report, there were 10 murders in Lubbock in 2019 and 28 in 2020. This was an increase of 180 percent overall.

Lubbock was not the only city that saw an increase in murder in 2020. The entire state saw a 37 percent increase in murder, with 1,927 murders compared to 1,403 in 2019.

Murder was not the only crime that saw a slight increase in 2020. There were 16 percent more assaults in Lubbock in 2020, with 2,173 versus 1,867 in 2019.

Violent crime in Lubbock increased by 9 percent as well. This includes murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. There were 2,856 violent crimes reported in 2020 compared to 2,612 in 2019. Individually, however, rape and robbery in the city decreased by 16 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

In the state, while crime overall was down 2.8 percent, there was an 8 percent increase in the number of violent crimes, according to the report.

However, all other crimes tracked by DPS in this particular report decreased in Lubbock. The crimes that saw a decrease in Lubbock included rape, robbery, burglary, larceny and auto theft.