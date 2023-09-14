LUBBOCK, Texas — Brandon Jay Cruz, 35, pleaded guilty to Capital Murder on Thursday in the 2019 missing-person-turned-homicide of Lubbock mother Sandy Cervantes. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Court records stated officers were called for a robbery at Lucky Mart in the 1500 block of 34th Street on June 20. According to court records, the victim, David Rodriguez, was trying to fix his car after meeting with Cervantes. Court records said two suspects, later identified as Cruz and Paublo Reyes, 30, approached Rodriguez with a gun, robbed him, tied him up and forced him into the trunk of his car.

Rodriguez told investigators Cruz and Reyes also forced Cervantes into her own vehicle. Court documents said investigators determined Cervantes was kidnapped and the suspects put her purse in a dumpster in Abernathy. A previous press release from the Lubbock Police Department said Cervantes was shot and killed and taken to Hockley County. A police report said Cervantes’s vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames on Cesar E Chavez Drive on June 24. The police report stated the fire was “set to conceal evidence.”

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Cervantes was not reported missing until almost a year since she was last seen. Cervantes’s friends tried to call police in June 2019, but an investigation was not started until February 2020 after family reported her missing. Cervantes’s remains were later found in an abandoned Hockley County house on April 14, 2020.

The status of Reyes’s case was not immediately available.