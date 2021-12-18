Murder suspect arrested, jail records said, at same address as Friday night SWAT callout

LUBBOCK, Texas – Jail records said Thomas Martinez, 32, was arrested in the 6200 block of 62nd Street on Friday – which corresponds with a Lubbock Police SWAT callout. Police responded to a hotel at that address just before 7:30 p.m. and an arrest was made at 8:19 p.m.

Martinez was charged with murder and theft, according to the jail records.

Police have not yet released details associated with Martinez’s murder charge. The case number would be consistent with an event on Friday, and police responded Friday afternoon to a shooting in the 1300 block of 24th Place. However, the police report was not yet available, and officials have not released names of a victim or suspect in the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, police said a victim suffered serious injuries, but no update was provided on the status of the victim as of the time of this story.

