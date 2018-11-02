Murder suspect caught in Central Lubbock neighborhood, LPD says

Image of Arthur Lee Manahan from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (2015 arrest)

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Police on Friday said murder suspect Arthur Manahan was caught.

The following is a statement shortly after his arrest from LPD:

Murder suspect Arthur Lee Manahan has just been taken into custody without incident by Lubbock Police Department patrol officers in the 6400 block of York. LPD Special Operations, Texas Anti-Gang Center investigators and U.S. Marshals also assisted in the arrest.

Lubbock Police issued the following update early Friday evening:

Just before 1:40 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received a 911 call stating the murder suspect, Arthur Manahan, was in the area of 4900 64th Street. Multiple officers responded and immediately set up a perimeter to search for Manahan. About 40 minutes later, Manahan was located and taken into custody without incident in the 6400 block of York Drive.

LPD patrol officers, LPD K9, LPD Special Operations, Texas Anti-Gang Center investigators and U.S. Marshals assisted in the search and arrest.

Manahan will be booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a murder charge in connection to the October 23rd shooting of 21-year-old Ashaundre Grimes.