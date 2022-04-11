LUBBOCK, Texas – Jonathan Mermella, 31, was arrested Sunday in connection with a stabbing on the 2800 block of 43rd Street, according to a press release from Lubbock Police Department. According to online jail records, he was charged with murder.

After a fight with Robert Flores, 48, Mermella stabbed and left Flores with serious injuries, according to an arrest warrant.

“Flores was transported to Covenant Hospital were he succumbed to his injuries,” the warrant said.

Someone on Mermella’s side of the family posted on social media that Mermella defended himself; however, information in the arrest warrant disputed that account.

Someone at the residence said she received “threatening calls and text messages” from Mermella and was afraid to go home. According to the warrant, she said he had assaulted her in the past.

Flores received a phone call from Mermella, answered it outside and returned to the residence, and Mermella followed him in. The warrant said Mermella circled from behind and stabbed him twice

The warrant said Flores’ daughter hit Mermella with a wall mirror. The warrant also said Flores’ daughter hit him with a baseball bat. The warrant then said Mermella left.

Mermella’s bond was not listed in jail records as of late Monday afternoon. A police press release indicated Mermella was in custody but did not say if he was in custody in the jail or in University Medical Center.