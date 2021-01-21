Murder suspect in Halloween shooting back in Lubbock, booked into the jail

LUBBOCK, Texas — Joshua Angel Rosales, 29, of Plainview was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday evening for murder. Official jail records in Bexar County indicated Rosales was arrested January 15.

Court records said Rosales attended a Halloween party at 12104 U.S. Highway 87. Paul Luna and another person got into a fight at the party. An arrest warrant said Rosales shot Luna.

“Rosales then walked out the door,” the warrant said. “Just seconds later, Rosales returned to where Luna was lying on the floor bleeding and several witnesses were attempting to render first aid to Luna. Rosales stepped to where Luna was on the floor and shot him multiple times as he lay on the floor.”

Rosales was also booked on a charge of continuous family violence. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday morning on bonds totaling $225,000.