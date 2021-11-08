Murder suspect intervened between former boyfriend and girlfriend in Central Lubbock shooting, warrant says

LUBBOCK, Texas– An altercation between a former girlfriend and boyfriend at a Central Lubbock apartment Friday led to another man intervening and shooting the ex-boyfriend, a murder warrant revealed Monday.

Just before 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Lubbock Square Apartments, 4602 50th Street, apartment 312.

When officers arrived on the scene, Christopher Guerra was found with a gunshot wound and lying on the ground outside of apartment 312, the warrant said.

Prior to shots being fired, Guerra and his ex-girlfriend were arguing outside of the apartment. According to the warrant, Ryan Christopher Menegay exited the apartment and approached Guerra with a .22 caliber rifle.

At first, Menegay tried to hit Guerra in the face with the butt of the rifle, but he missed, the warrant said. Menegay then leveled the rifle toward Guerra and fired one shot.

Guerra was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the warrant, Guerra’s ex-girlfriend told investigators she knew Menegay “was trying to protect her, but way out of line.”

Menegay was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked on a murder charge.