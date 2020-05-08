Murder suspect, Owens, out of jail must stay at parents’ home in Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas — Murder suspect Casey Austin Owens, 40, of Lubbock County was able to post bond and get out of jail Friday afternoon. He was released at 2:15 pm.

Owens was in court last week asking a judge to lower his bond on a murder charge, but during that hearing, EverythingLubbock.com learned his family was getting close to having the money to cover the $500,000 bond. Prosecutors recently added a burglary charge against Owens and successfully set the bond at another $500,000.

A judge refused to lower the $500,000 bond for murder but bond on the burglary charge was reduced to $50,000.

In an order addressed to Owens’ attorney Dan Hurley and Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney Sunshine Stanek, the judge laid out conditions of bond.

Dear Mr. Hurley and Ms. Stanek:

The Court orders that Defendant’s Motion to Reduce Bond in Cause Number 2018-414,051 is denied. Said bond shall remain at $500,000.

The Court hereby grants Defendant’s Motion to Reduce Bond in Cause Number 2020-812,109 and said bond is reduced from $500,000 to $50,000. As conditions of bond, the Defendant shall comply with the following;

1) Defendant will be placed under house arrest and will not be allowed to leave his parent’s house in Shallowater, Texas unless he is reporting to pre-trial services or an emergency requires him to leave the house;

2) Defendant will wear a GPS monitor;

3) Defendant will not travel south of 4th street in Lubbock, Texas unless he is reporting to pre-trial services and;

4) Defendant will have no contact with xxxxx xxxxx or xxxxx xxxxxx.

In December 2017, Police responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of 88th Street. Police said Owens “entered” his ex-girlfriend’s house and hid. When Landon Terry showed up at the house, police said Owens met him at the front door and shot him.

Owens later turned himself in.

The murder charge and the recent burglary charge both stem from the same events. Both cases were still pending as of Friday.