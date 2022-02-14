LUBBOCK, Texas — According to an arrest warrant released Monday, murder suspect Allan Montemayor said a song told him to kill 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.

According to the warrant, Ramos’ dead body was found in a locked storage unit by Lubbock Fire Rescue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the warrant, surveillance video showed a truck belonging to Montemayor arrive at the storage facility where Ramos was found. Two people were in the truck when it arrived, but only Montemayor left.

Montemayor also locked the unit before leaving, according to the warrant.

When Montemayor was asked what happened in the storage unit and “he just kind of shrugged and stated isn’t it apparent,” according to the warrant.

Montemayor said Ramos came at him with a bat, “and from that point it was either me or him,” the warrant said. He also said he believed a song told him to kill Ramos but that he also believed Ramos heard a song that said to kill Montemayor.

Montemayor was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for murder, according to jail records.

