Murder victim’s family takes action in Lubbock to honor her and help others

LUBBOCK, Texas– The “Helping Hands of Haven” foundation was officially established on Wednesday when it made its first donation to a local women’s shelter to honor Haven Trevino.

Earlier this month, Trevino’s family members announced on social media that they wanted to find a way to honor Trevino on what would have been her 20th birthday on March 30.

Trevino was shot while working at Orlando’s Italian Restaurant in the 6900 block of Indiana Avenue in November 2020. Lubbock Police later identified the shooter as Isaiah Mesa.

Kim Hernandez, Trevino’s aunt, said on her Facebook page that “The Helping Hands of Haven” was a foundation the family of Trevino aspired to grow to honor her memory.

The family asked for any donations the community could spare to be donated to a local women’s shelter.

“We are eternally grateful to each and every individual who supported our first mission in building the “Helping Hands of Haven” foundation, it was an absolute success and we couldn’t have done it without your love and support! As we dropped off the donations we were overcome by emotions and could truly feel Haven’s presence with us and we are certain that we made the best choice in our donation site. -Kim Hernandez

[image provided by Kim Hernandez]

The family chose to take all donations to New Legacy Home for Women to “provide assistance for women of all walks of life,” Hernandez said.

Family members said they were overwhelmed by the support of the community, and they hope to have continued support to build Trevino’s name.

Lastly, Hernandez said the family will have another “Helping Hands of Haven” project in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.