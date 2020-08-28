Murder warrant issued for death investigation in West Lubbock County

Image of Curtis Jerome Smith from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

UPDATED STORY LINK: Man murdered this week was not the intended target of the shooting, arrest warrant reveals

(The following is a new release update from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a death investigation at Loop 88 RV Park, located at 9902 CR 6900.

Just after 7 a.m., the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a body in the area. Upon arrival, one victim was located and pronounced deceased. That victim has been identified as 36-year-old Wade Parramore.

(UPDATE) – On August 28, 2020 at approximately 2 p.m., a murder warrant was issued for 26-year-old Curtis Smith. Smith is currently in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on non-related charges.

(This is a news release update from LPD)

