The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Museum of Texas Tech University announced today (Aug. 22) its exhibits and events for the fall semester.

Here are the exhibitions that will be on display throughout this semester:

‘A History of Walls: The Borders We Build’

The traveling exhibition features the infamous Great Wall of China, the Berlin Wall, the Israel/West Bank Barrier and the U.S./Mexico Border Wall and examines their individual roles in historical, cultural and political contexts. Both inclusive and engaging, all text in the exhibition is provided in English and Spanish and includes an interactive element that asks visitors to consider the walls in their lives.

It is open through Oct. 16. Read more about ‘A History of Walls’ here.

‘South American Splendor: Highlights from the Thoma Foundation’

This exhibit features 11 works of art from the 17th to 19th centuries that are part of the Carl and Marilynn Thoma Foundation collection. The Thoma Foundation’s “Art of the Spanish Americas” collection contains more than 175 works from the 17th to 19th centuries, principally paintings from South America. The 11 works in “South American Splendor” include religious themes and portraits, primarily in the oil-on-canvas medium. Sizes vary from 25-by-20-inches to 6.5-by-8.75-feet.

The exhibition will run through Nov. 6. Read more about ‘South American Splendor’ here.

‘Mountain Mist: Clever Marketing to Beautiful Treasures’

Mountain Mist is one of the few companies that produces and sells batting, which is used as the middle layer in the construction of quilts and sold wrapped in protective paper. In 1929, the company began printing images of various quilt patterns on the outside of the paper wrapping and, on the inside, complete quilting patterns with full instructions for one of the quilts. The exhibition features 38 quilts made using these patterns, along with printing plates, booklets and other promotional materials from the campaign, and shows the history of a clever marketing tool that produced timeless treasures.

It will run through Jan. 15, 2023. Read more about ‘Mountain Mist’ here.

‘Student Attire: Prom Gowns, Letter Jackets and Beanies’

As Texas Tech University celebrates its centennial year, this exhibit from the museum’s Clothing and Textiles division presents an examination of styles worn by students at Texas Tech and other pieces worn in local high schools and other colleges/universities across the state of Texas. Included in this exhibit are three first-year student beanies, bearing the year the incoming students were to graduate, a pair of boots made specially to bring to Texas Tech by one of its first incoming students, high school letter jackets and a college letter sweater as well as beautiful prom and other gowns for formal occasions. Enhancing the exhibition are images of students from the 1920s to 2000s from La Ventana, the Texas Tech University yearbook. These show the hairstyles and activities of the eras.

This exhibition will run through Feb. 5, 2023. Read more about ‘Student Attire’ here.

In addition to the works on display, the museum will host two special events this fall:

Thoma Collection Gallery Lecture

In conjunction with the “South American Splendor” exhibition, the Museum of Texas Tech and the Museum Association will host a gallery lecture from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court. The lecture is free to attend and will include wine and hors d’oeuvres, but space is limited. Guests must RSVP by Aug. 30 to the Museum Association at (806) 742-2443.

The lecture will be presented by Rosario I. Granados, the Marilynn Thoma Associate Curator for the “Art of the Spanish Americas” collection at the Thoma Foundation. The topic is “Gleaming Garments for God and the King: Andean Colonial Paintings from the Thoma Collection.” Read more about the event here.

Book Signing

In collaboration with Texas Tech University Press, the Natural Science Research Laboratory (NSRL) will host a book signing event from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Museum’s Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court and Auditorium.

The event will include a presentation, “Texas Natural History in the 21st Century,” followed by light refreshments and a gallery tour of “Biodiversity on the Llano Estacado.” The book, “Texas Natural History in the 21st Century,” authored by David J. Schmidly, Robert D. Bradley and Lisa C. Bradley, will be available for purchase for a discounted rate of $31.50 plus tax at the event only. Books are available online at ttupress.org for $45 plus tax. Read more about the event here.

About the Museum of Texas Tech

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays and is closed on Mondays. For more information regarding the exhibition, the museum and COVID-19 response, visit the museum’s website. Follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)