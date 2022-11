(Logo provided in a press release by the Museum of Texas Tech University)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Museum of Texas Tech University will host Dino Day on Sunday, November 13.

According to a press release, the event will take place 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The museum is located at 3301 4th Street.

Admission to Dino Day and parking are free.

“Dino Day is a family event and will include crafts, games, free planetarium shows, and tours with real paleontologists,” the press release said.

(Photo provided in a press release from the Museum of Texas Tech University)

For more information, please visit their website www.museum.ttu.edu.