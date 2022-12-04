(Photo provided in a press release from Texas Tech University/Museum of Texas Tech University)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Museum of Texas Tech University will host Holiday at the Museum from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.

“Holiday at the Museum is a family event where you will explore various traditions that are celebrated around the world during the winter holidays,” a press release from Texas Tech University said.

There will also be hands-on activities, raffles and food that represent a country and their traditions.

Holiday at the Museum also coincides with opening weekend of Texas Tech University’s Centennial exhibition, the press release said.

The Museum of Texas Tech University is located at 3301 4th Street.

For more information, please visit their website www.museum.ttu.edu.