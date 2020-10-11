Museum of Texas Tech University, Lubbock Lake Landmark announce reopening dates

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Museum of Texas Tech University:

After a seven-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum of Texas Tech University will reopen on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The Museum will operate on an adjusted schedule of Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., at limited capacity. The Museum will require masks to be worn while visiting and will administer temperature checks and review a symptoms checklist query upon entry. Lubbock Lake Landmark will open Thursday, October 15, with a Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., adjusted schedule and masks will be required.

This will be the first time the Museum is open to the public under the new leadership of Executive Director, Dr. Aaron D. Pan, who assumed his role on May 17 of this year.

“I and thrilled to serve in this new role and excited that we will be open in a safe manner for the public and have visitors again to enjoy all the museum has to offer. We have some truly wonderful exhibits and programs to experience and we are glad to be a fun, educational, and dynamic resource for community.”

The Museum will debut the highly anticipated Biodiversity of the Llano Estacado, a new permanent exhibit gallery curated by the Natural Science Research Laboratory (NSRL). The gallery features an in depth look at this area’s living landscape and explores the importance of biodiversity and the seven major habitats which support a variety of wildlife here on the South Plains. Mandatory Color is a traveling exhibition and examines the use of color as a response to the worldwide social distancing and quarantine. In partnership with the West Texas Watercolor Society, the 2020 Fall Show will exhibit watercolor works from local and regional artists.

Later this fall, the Museum will open West Texas Boot Stories, which will feature the art of boot making from a local bootmaker and from the Museum’s Clothing and Textiles collection. The Museum will also host Frida Kahlo’s Garden, which will focus on Kahlo’s lifelong home, The Garden at Casa Azul, and how the plant life of Mexico and rich cultural history of the country nourished the creativity of the artist.

The Museum’s reopening follows its neighbor, the National Ranching Heritage Center, which will reopen on Tuesday, October 13. The Museum is located at 3301 4th Street, the corner of Indiana Avenue and 4th Street, is free to the public, and offers free parking. Lubbock Lake Landmark is located 2.8 miles north of the Museum at 2401 Landmark Drive and is also free to the public.

The Museum of Texas Tech University is a multifaceted, cultural, and intellectual powerhouse through its exhibitions and educational programs; and engages community, enhances research, and stimulates creativity of individuals to enrich lives.

