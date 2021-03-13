Museum of TTU to resume regular visiting hours on Sunday, March 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

On Sunday, March 14, the Museum of Texas Tech University will open 1 – 5 p.m., and return to normal operating hours, the first time since March 2020. The Museum will increase days of operation from three to six days a week, open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 1– 5 p.m. The Museum will also be open on Friday, March 19, for Spring Break. The Museum’s Lubbock Lake Landmark will also return to regular operating hours beginning Tuesday, March 16, open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 – 5 p.m.



In alignment with Texas Tech University campus safety protocols and the guidance of the CDC, the Museum will maintain all COVID-19 safety measures currently in place. Masks are required for everyone three years and older and a review a symptoms checklist query upon entry.



Executive Director Dr. Aaron Pan is looking forward to more opportunities for visitors to enjoy the

Museum’s Exhibitions. “The Museum resuming regular opening hours is a wonderful sign that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We are excited to move cautiously back towards normal while maintaining health and safety protocols. We have an impressive array of exhibits currently showing; Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection, A New Moon Rises from the Smithsonian, Lubbock Bootmakers: Innovation & Artistry,and Whereabouts & Hideouts from the AP/RC.”

For more information of our COVID-19 response or current exhibitions, please visit our website www.museum.ttu.edu.

