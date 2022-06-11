LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:

Looking to sign your kids up for summer camps? The Buddy Holly Center will have Music Camp 2022 the week of June 27th – July 1st. The camp will be from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. for children ages 10 – 14. This year’s camp will focus on learning guitar basics as well as learning about song writing.

Cost for the camp is $100/child. To register for classes, come in person, call or visit our website at www.buddyhollycenter.org. To make payments over the phone, call the Buddy Holly Center at 806-775-3562, Tuesday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Registration forms and payment must be made at least ONE WEEK PRIOR to the camp in order to secure a spot.

For more information, please call (806) 775-3568, visit www.buddyhollycenter.org, or follow the Buddy Holly Center on Facebook.

(Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center

Programming at the Buddy Holly Center is made possible in part by the generous support of Supporters of the Fine Arts (SOFA), CH Foundation, Helen Jones Foundation and the City of Lubbock. For more information about this exhibit or other events, please contact the staff at the Buddy Holly Center at 806.775.3560 or visit us online at www.buddyhollycenter.org.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)