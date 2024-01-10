LUBBOCK, Texas— The Buddy Holly Center will be beginning an educational program called Music Makers at 1801 Crickets Avenue, on Friday, January 12, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for free.

According to a press release, this is where children 3-7 years old and their parents can experience a picture book about music artists and different aspects of music. Children will also learn about Buddy Holly and will have a sing-a-long session in the Buddy Holly Center’s Education Space.

Email Tanis Blount at TBlount@mylubbock.us for more information.