LUBBOCK, Texas – Whether you’re just visiting or looking for a staycation, Lubbock has some hidden gems on Airbnb. EverythingLubbock.com created a list of some we thought were cool.

Red Raider Retreat – This red and black themed house can accommodate six guests in its two bedroom, two bathroom house just a walk away from Texas Tech. Its spacious backyard is set with a putting green, firepit and basketball court.

806 Yellow House – This quirky 1934 cottage has been beautifully refurbished from top to bottom. There is something for everyone at this house with every room carefully decorated differently. The spacious house can fit up to eight guests.

The Hut – This tiki-themed house is set with a tiki bar with swings, a putting green, outdoor games and colorful decor. This one bedroom house would be perfect for a couple’s getaway and is even set with a dedicated workspace.

The Caboose – This retired Santa Fe Caboose behind Woodrow House was converted into a cozy Airbnb that can fit two guests. The caboose is just a walk away from a pool and hot tub and complimentary breakfast.

Lake Cabin Cliff – The A-frame cabin looks over Buffalo Springs Lake. The patio on the back of the cabin is set with a grill, perfect for cookouts after a day on the lake.

Bob Wills loft – The loft was originally built in 1924 and was once an auto service station. The Texas swing-themed loft is set with country music-inspired decor, a full kitchen and two queen beds.

The House of Bobbles – This house is perfect for entertaining a large group. Throughout its five bedrooms, the house can accommodate 14 guests with plenty of room for activities including a putting green, pool table, outdoor bar and a gym.

The Betty – This colorful Betty White-inspired house is spacious enough to fit ten guests. Guests can relax in the backyard with the hot tub or by the fire pit.

Smiley Bush – This house may be known to Lubbock drivers as the house with the smiley bush that is usually decorated for the season, but did you know it was an Airbnb? This house can comfortably fit eight guests and includes games and activities for kids including a rock wall and a swing set.

The Pink House – Guests can’t miss the bright pink paint on the house when driving by. The pink house can host up to eight people who are looking for a relaxing outdoor and indoor atmosphere. The property features a dog park and yard toys and games.

One Room Silo – The property contains unique and charming silos perfect for a couple’s getaway. The property includes a fire pit, yard games and a large open area.

Historic Firehouse – This Historic Firehouse can comfortably fit two guests who are looking to be within walking distance of Texas Tech. The spot features a private outdoor patio, a full kitchen and a ping-pong table.

Raiderland Retreat – This house would be perfect for a Texas Tech reunion, comfortably fitting 12 guests. The garage is set to entertain with a ping-pong table and hangout area.

The Ranch House – This property is located north of Lubbock and provides a quiet oasis for guests. The modern farmhouse has plenty of room for guests to relax and includes a firepit, stock tank pool and a valley perfect for sunsets.

On Broadway – This unique loft gives guests a spacious feel with its 16-foot ceilings. The open design can fit ten guests and features a pool table and a bar for group entertainment.

Winter Wonderland – This house is fully decorated as a winter wonderland from Christmas trees to holiday bedding. This cozy spot can fit five guests who want to get into the holiday spirit.

Evermore – This bright home is close to Lubbock Christian University, the medical district and Texas Tech. Up to six guests can enjoy a beautiful firepit and outdoor area as well as a unique Lubbock mural in the hallway.

The Annoying Orange – If your favorite color is orange, this house’s decor would be perfect for you. This house can entertain up to six guests with its shuffleboard, games and outdoor patio.