LUBBOCK, Texas – Newly tenured Texas Tech College of Education associate professor Bryan Hotchkins isn’t your ‘typical’ faculty member.

He wears stylish glasses, isn’t afraid to show off his cool sneakers and is proud that his personal love for hip-hop, has now become a full-time course within the Texas Tech Honors College .

“It teaches student how to use the components of hip-hop historically as therapy and spoken word to essentially help persons navigate through trauma,” said Hotchkins.

Outside of being a highly sought-out researcher, Hotchkins is a husband and father of two. While sitting down with him, he recalls a conversation he had with his son back in 2014.

“He asked me about my greatest fear and I said becoming a hashtag,” said Hotchkins. “If my name is a hashtag, I’ve met an untimely demise.”

Then, May 25th, 2020 happens.

“I watch George Floyd die and I just felt this rush. It’s the first time in my life where there were so many different emotions that I experienced,” said Hotchkins. “I’m crying, I’m sad, then I’m angry.”

Those thoughts would eventually be converted into Hotchkins’ latest book “My Black is Exhausted: Forever in Pursuit of a Racist-Free World Where Hashtags Don’t Exist.”

“The book is kind of an instructional guide about how to pinpoint what gives me racial exhaustion,” Hotchkins explained.

Hotchkins wants readers to know that his book isn’t exclusive to the black community, but for everyone, including those who consider themselves people of faith.

“I arrived at the conclusion that racism is a sin so if the work that I can do can give you a better understanding of racism and why it is harmful, that means that you sin less,” Hotchkins said.

Hotchkins and his wife, Nedra, travel the U.S. conducting anti-racism trainings. Despite recent legislation passed in states like Texas and Oklahoma, Hotchkins believes conversations in the classroom about horrors of the past like slavery, shouldn’t divide America.

“I am for having all of the history shared. If you’re gonna move beyond racism, we have to have an account for everything that happened and what led up to it,” said Hotchkins. “Why is racism internalized? Interpersonal? Structural? Systemic? Institutional? We have to be able to talk about all that.”

So is there a day when Bryan Hotchkins will feel no longer “exhausted”?

“Having my black not be exhausted is coupled to my being free which means I have unimpeded performance of my blackness and nobody questions it.”