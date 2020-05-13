My Place provides more than 180 free nights to healthcare heroes



My Place Hotel — Lubbock, TX, a locally owned and operated franchise of My Place Hotels of America, continues its effort to help local healthcare heroes.



“The outpouring of support from the Lubbock community and beyond has been very humbling,” co-owner Kevin Nelson said. “We never imagined there would be such a need and we’re doing everything we can to make sure as many of the heroes who need a safe place to stay have it.”



Since first rolling out an initiative to provide free and discounted rooms to the area’s healthcare community, the hotel has provided 182 free room nights to healthcare professionals.

“We’re actually going to be able to provide an additional 62 room nights thanks to a very generous donation that we’ve received,” Nelson added. “It’s just another example of our community stepping up and helping those in need.”



My Place Hotels are uniquely built to provide clean, safe rooms to its guests. Every room has a kitchen complete with a cooktop, microwave, full-size fridge, and coffee maker. The hotel has also put in extra precautions to ensure that all guests are safe.

“We’ve even had some local businesses like Waypoint Foodservice & Commercial Solutions and our local Coca-Cola folks bring some goodie bags by,” Nelson added. “All of the healthcare professionals have been so appreciative, we just hope they know how grateful we are for what they’re doing…they are the true heroes.”



My Place Hotels of America is also donating 5% from all qualifying stays booked before May 31st for stays between April 13th and December 1st to the First Responders Children’s Foundation .

The First Responders Children’s Foundation provides support for first responders and their families who are enduring financial hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak. Qualifying stays must be booked direct, online or by phone, with the promo code HELP OUR HEROES.

