LUBBOCK, Texas — Christyanne Cavazos and Bryan Muse are the proud parents of University Medical Center’s first baby of the new year and told EverythingLubbock.com they did not think this was how they would bring in the new year.

According to Cavazos, her scheduled due date was Saturday, January 6, and she said her baby boy, Caesey James Muse, wanted to come early. Cavazos said her contractions started at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, and she went to the hospital at 7:00 p.m.

The couple said baby Caesey isn’t just the first baby of the year but their first son. They went on to say that when Cavazos was in labor, the doctor said it was between Caesey and another baby who would be UMC’s first baby of the new year.

Cavazos quoted the film Talladega Nights saying, “If you’re not first, you’re last,” and said, “My son was first.”

The new parents said they were thankful for all the support given to them by the Lubbock community after the birth of their son.

Baby Caesey was born at 2:24 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.