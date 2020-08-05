Mysterious packages from China show up on Lubbock doorsteps

LUBBOCK, TX — People across Texas and the U.S. have been baffled by the arrival of mysterious packages from China that they claim to have never ordered.

A few days ago Shannon Gutierrez arrived home to find a package from China with a label claiming it was underwear.

“I would never order underwear from China,” said Gutierrez.

But when she opened the package it actually contained face masks, which she hadn’t ordered either.

Mysterious packages from China have been showing up across the country, with some receiving jewelry or socks, but most commonly the packages contain seeds.

Dr. Kevin Ong, Director of Texas A&M’s Plant Disease Diagnostics Laboratory, says that anyone who’s been mailed these strange seeds should not plant them

“We don’t want to take the chance with something that might be alien or that might be potentially invasive to get out into our environment,” said Ong.

It’s unknown why these mysterious packages have been arriving, but the Better Business Bureau said it could be part of a brushing scam.

A brushing scam is when companies send consumers unsolicited items in order to improve their ratings. Ong said while the people receiving the packages don’t solicit them, they could be a user of a purchasing service.

“The individual receiving it may be a registered user of an online purchasing service,” said Ong.

Gutierrez says she’s ordered products from China before and has never had an issue, but the BBB has warned these unsolicited packages could be a sign your identity has been compromised.

“Folks that might have been affected should look at their online accounts and change their passwords immediately,” said Ong. “This is not something new, but I think what triggered the red flag is the scope of it, the number of people reporting.”

Gutierrez hasn’t noticed any problems with her accounts and said for her, it was all in good fun.

“Maybe they are just playing a joke on us, I don’t know, maybe they just wanted to get giggles out of us. I found it amusing. You don’t ever know what you are going to get from China,” she said.

The United States Department of Agriculture said to not plant any unsolicited seeds you receive in the mail or throw them away, and ask for people to send them to specified USDA locations for proper disposal.

The closest location is in Dallas, but there are five overall:

USDA-APHIS-PPQ

Attn: Janet Ussery, Officer in Charge

P.O. Box 610063

Dallas, Texas 75261

USDA-APHIS-PPQ

Attn: Elias Gonzalez

100 Los Indios Boulevard

Los Indios, Texas 78567

USDA-APHIS-PPQ

Attn: Gerardo Gonzalez

120 San Francisco, Bridge II Complex

Building 5, Room 505

Laredo, Texas 78045

USDA-APHIS-PPQ

Houston PIS

Attn: Alejandro Gammon, Officer in Charge

19581 Lee Road

Humble, Texas 77338

USDA-APHIS-PPQ

Attn: Harald Grieb

3600 E. Paisano Drive

Room 147-1

El Paso, Texas 79905