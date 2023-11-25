LUBBOCK, Texas– An upper respiratory illness that has been making the rounds on social media hasn’t found its way to the Hub City, according to experts.

A representative for Live Oak Animal Hospital told EverythingLubbock.com Saturday the clinic had not seen any cases of this new illness that is believed to claim the lives of numerous dogs.

Steven Greene, executive director for Lubbock Animal Services, said the respiratory illness does mimic some symptoms of distemper as well as kennel cough. However, it has tested positive for pneumonia.

Greene and Live Oak said the respiratory illness’s symptoms include discharge from the eyes, mouth and nose, coughing and lethargy. Live Oak also said the illness has had a great impact on older dogs rather than younger ones and is seen in dogs of all sizes.

LAS strongly advised dog owners to get their animals the vaccines for Distemper, Parvo and Bordatella, not just the state-mandated rabies vaccine.

In August, LAS was forced to close after an outbreak of distemper claimed the lives of more than 40 dogs at its height. The shelter was able to reopen weeks later. However, just months later the Levelland Animal Shelter was forced to close its doors after a distemper outbreak.