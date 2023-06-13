LUBBOCK, Texas — A month ago, 27-year-old Austin Aragon was in the hospital, paralyzed and bedridden. Doctors were unable to figure out what caused his health to regress. Aragon spent his day like any other, working, and going to church, but in between, he was in pain.

“I couldn’t talk, move my body. I had to learn how to move my fingers and feet to swallow,” Aragon said.

Doctors hit a breakthrough, having success with a treatment used for a rare illness called Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a disorder of the immune system where the nerves are attacked by immune cells.

“I think only three to 6000 people get it a year in the whole world, so I think there’s like 8 billion people on Earth and so it’s very, very rare,” Aragon said.

Aragon’s family spoke with EverythingLubbock.com in May, pleading for prayers and answers, and are now saying the strength from the community has got him to where he is now.

“When this first happened, I mean, I didn’t know what was going on and when I thought that I was going to lose my son, I just thought I lost it, but I knew at that moment I had to give all my faith to God, and I knew god was going to pull him through,” said Austin’s mom, Loretta Villanueva.

With the Guillain Barre Syndrome treatment working, Aragon is back to walking and talking. But, with no cure, he has a long road of physical therapy ahead. He said he had to relearn everything all over again, from walking and talking, to swallowing.

“I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do, I know God does have a plan though, I believe God heard each and every one of everyone’s prayers and just worked a miracle, and you know, I see myself as a miracle,” Aragon said.

Aragon has applied for disability but is on hold and is unable to work. For Aragon’s GoFundMe, visit the link here.