NAAG Pathology’s contract up at the end of September, here’s what’s next

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a year filled with lawsuits and scandals, the medical corporation, NAAG, has decided not to renew their contract with Lubbock County.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish, said NAAG submitted a letter in May saying they have decided not to sign on for another year.

Judge Parrish said the contract ends on September 30, and there is an ongoing search to find a replacement.

“There was a lot of controversy obviously,” Judge Parrish said. “I think that was a good decision made by them and by us to go a different route.”

Judge Parrish said until someone new is hired, the medical examiner’s office will remain open and will get help from Tarrant County and visiting pathologists.

“I don’t know if this is a long term plan,” Judge Parrish said. “We will be examining if this is going to be good for Lubbock county in the long term.”

