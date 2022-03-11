LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested Thursday after pointing a gun at several victims while naked and intoxicated, according to a Lubbock police report.

The Lubbock Police Department responded Thursday evening at about 11:00 p.m. to 801 Avenue Q, the MCM Elegante Hotel & Suites, for a disturbance.

Police were told Kendall Bryant Mayes, 34, was on the third floor of the hotel, according to the report, and before they got there, Mayes had been disarmed and forced to the ground by three victims.

The firearm used by Mayes was emptied and near the door, according to the report, when an officer took and secured it. Mayes was then handcuffed.

The three victims that were involved said Mayes left his room “heavily intoxicated and pointing a firearm” at them. Mayes continued to follow the victims after they tried to avoid the situation.

According to the report, the victims tried to keep any other subjects from entering the area.

The victims were “placed in fear of imminent serious bodily injury or death,” according to the report.

After being sent to University Medical Center by EMS, Mayes was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Mayes was charged with aggravated assault.