Name released by LPD in Sunday night crash

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred shortly after 9:15 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 6400 block of Quaker Avenue.

The driver of a motorcycle, 23-year-old Easton Keneda, lost control while navigating the curves in the road and struck a curb. The motorcycle crossed over 65th Street, struck another curb and came to rest in the grass area south of 65th Street.

Keneda was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

