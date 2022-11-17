LEVELLAND, Texas — Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres released new information Thursday on a series of arrests at game rooms in Levelland and surrounding areas.

Seven game rooms were raided, Scifres said, in two parallel operations with local official looking at promotion of gambling, possession of controlled substances and other charges. Federal officials filed charges of their own related to methamphetamines.

The sheriff said additional offenses remain under investigation, and additional charges may be possible.

Scifres released names and charges from the local part of the operation as follows:

Chen Mingzhou, 49: Gambling Promotion, Possession Gambling Device/Equipment

Joseph Olivas, 35: Possess Controlled Substance PG 1, 1<4 grams

Tam Thanh Nguyen, 57: Money Laundering $2500>30k, Possess Gambling Device/Equipment, Gambling Promotion

Josephine Pesina, 52: Gambling Promotion, Keeping Gambling Place, Possess Gambling Device/Equipment

Mikka Toscano, 30: Gambling Promotion, Possess Gambling Device/Equipment

Qi Bin Xiao, 46: Gambling Promotion, Possess Gambling Device/Equipment

Lin Jin Xing, 25: Gambling Promotion, Possess Gambling Device/Equipment

Steven Altman, 60: Parole Violation, Man/Del Controlled Substance PG 1, 4<200 grams

Esther Carrasco, 48: Money Laundering $2500<30k, Gambling Promotion, Possess Gambling Device/Equipment

Jinhua Lu, 51: Gambling Promotion, Possess Gambling Device/Equipment

Yang Chi, 24: Money Laundering $2500<30k, Gambling Promotion, Possess Gambling Device/Equipment

Jingfeng Xiao, 43: Money Laundering $2500<30k, Gambling Promotion, Possess Gambling Device/Equipment

Kavan Cherry, 55: Man/Del Control Substance PG 1, 4<200 grams

On Wednesday, officials said 11 persons were arrested in one part of the operation. That number increased to 13 by Thursday.