Names of officer and suspect officially released after officer-involved shooting

SEAGRAVES, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday officially released the names of the suspect and the officer in an April 29 officer-involved shooting.

DPS said the suspect is Daniel Ray Garcia, 40. DPS said he was charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer – a first-degree felony. DPS said the officer is Matthew Zalewski.

DPS previously said a Seagraves officer initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of 9th street & Avenue J.

“After a short pursuit the suspect fired at the officer,” DPS said at the time. “During the exchange of gun fire both the suspect and the officer were injured.”

Both the officer and Garcia were hospitalized for a time.

A GoFundMe account identified the officer the next morning after the shooting, but officials had not officially released his name.

Even when Seagraves Police Chief Brent Grundstrom said the officer had recovered well enough to be released from University Medical Center, he still did not officially release the name.

EverythingLubbock.com made an open records request for a copy of the police report in the hopes of getting more information.

