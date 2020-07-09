Names, other details released after overnight crash seriously injured 3

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police provided an update Thursday morning on a crash that seriously injured three people.

The following is the text of that update:

LPD Investigating Single Vehicle Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating an overnight single vehicle crash that occurred in the 4600 block of 34th Street.

Based on the initial investigation, just after 1 a.m., a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on 34th Street when the driver lost control. The vehicle entered a parking lot and struck a light pole.

The driver, 25-year-old Shadley Perez, and two passengers, 29-year-old Isaiah Lucio and 28-year-old Jessica Perez, suffered serious injuries and were transported to UMC.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.