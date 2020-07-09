Names, other details released after overnight crash seriously injured 3

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Near 34th and Salem Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police provided an update Thursday morning on a crash that seriously injured three people.

Related Story: Overnight car crash leaves 3 seriously injured

The following is the text of that update:

LPD Investigating Single Vehicle Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating an overnight single vehicle crash that occurred in the 4600 block of 34th Street.

Based on the initial investigation, just after 1 a.m., a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on 34th Street when the driver lost control. The vehicle entered a parking lot and struck a light pole.

The driver, 25-year-old Shadley Perez, and two passengers, 29-year-old Isaiah Lucio and 28-year-old Jessica Perez, suffered serious injuries and were transported to UMC.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar