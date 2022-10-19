LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety, at the request of EverythingLubbock.com, provided an update Wednesday on a weekend school bus crash near Brownfield.

On Saturday afternoon, DPS said, a pickup truck was in a crossover and “failed to yield right of way” and pulled out directly in front of the bus along Highway 62/82 and David Bailey Road.

“The driver of the pickup truck, Eli Garcia, 31, male, of Brownfield, has a broken collarbone and possible spinal injury,” DPS said Wednesday. “The driver of the bus, Gary Mclendon, 47, male, of Seagraves, suffered a possible fracture to one of his legs.”

DPS said there were three other adults and 33 children on board the bus from Seagraves ISD. “There were minor injuries to the other bus passengers,” DPS said.

Near Brownfield (Nexstar/Staff)

Seagraves ISD previously said band students were on the way to the UIL marching contest at the time of the crash.

“We are thankful for all of the prayers and support,” SISD later said. “A special thank you to the first responders and volunteers on the scene.”

DPS on Wednesday repeated that failure to yield the right of way was a factor.