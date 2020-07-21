Nana’s Kitchen owner turns home baker amid COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nana’s Kitchen is now Plain Jane’s food trailer after owner Melissa Clark needed to close the store because of COVID-19 and familial obligations.

Now, Clark is working hard from home to keep her business going after her husband was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

“I said a lot of prayers and we took all of our savings and we bought the food trailer and then he got sick,” Clark said.

Though the trailer is on hold, Clark said she is not quite ready to put the brakes on her business just yet, so she turned her kitchen into a home bakery where she is rolling out the dough on orders and personally hand-delivering each item.

“My mother always told me, if you meet God halfway, you know He’ll meet you,” Clark said, “so I’ll fry up as many pies as I can to get through all this.”

Each week she receives orders through her Facebook page, then she travels door-to-door Thursday through Saturday dropping off her pies. She is offering over nine flavor variations for $3 per pie.

“I’m like ‘Hey guys, I got pies I’ll deliver,’ and then all of a sudden, we did 600 pies in two days. I was rolling, Bob was frying and packaging, and we were delivering,” Clark said.

Clark also said this is currently her family’s only form of income.

“This saved our life, this is saving us,” Clark said. “I’ve counted on this baking and the ovens for the past four years.”

Clark said she will continue to do so and does not plan on giving up anytime soon because she can’t.

“I don’t know how to give up,” Clark said, “so I’ll just keep pushing and pushing and keep frying pies.”

Clark said she will be selling a variety of her treats Saturday at the farmers market and will continue hand-delivering orders. You can also donate to her husband’s GoFundMe to help with medical bills.