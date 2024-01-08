LUBBOCK, Texas— Nancy Sharp hosted a campaign announcement at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center on Monday.

One of the points she spoke on included setting up high school students to be successful after graduation.

“The success of our community is directly tied to the success of Lubbock ISD in preparing students to be successful, job-ready graduates,” Sharp said.

At the end of the announcement, Sharp closed out by saying,

“If elected to the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees, I believe I can help build a bridge to every part of this district to serve children and their families and to prove the outcomes for them and our community.”

Election Day is May 4, 2024.

Please go to www.sharp4lubbockisd.com, for more information.