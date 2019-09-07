National Championship Chuck Wagon Cook-Off in Lubbock on Saturday, September 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from LEDA:

The National Cowboy Symposium & Celebration® hosts the National Championship Chuck Wagon Cook-Off® in Lubbock, Texas, September 7th, 2019. The Symposium is held September 6-7-8th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The Cook-Off is in a new location just east of the Civic Center.

The annual Cook-Off boasts one of the oldest chuck wagon gatherings in the nation, with teams competing for trophy buckles, cash awards, and prizes. Each wagon is required to prepare a complete meal of chicken fried steak, pinto beans, potatoes, fruit cobbler and sourdough biscuits or yeast rolls. This year’s cook-off will also include a SURPRISE category – one that will use only the ingredients cooks would have had on a real cattle drive. Wagon Cooks will find out the ingredients and instructions the night before the contest, and will be required to turn in a dish for an additional scored category.

Each wagon team consists of one head cook, one assistant cook, and two helpers. The head cook is responsible for appropriate equipment and wagon authenticity, meal preparation, and cleanliness of the wagon camp. Judges’ scores are compiled to award winners in each of five divisions: Bread, Meat, Potatoes, Beans, Dessert and Overall High Food Point. Wagons are also judged on the camp and wagon authenticity and prizes are awarded in the Ranch Wagon and Trail Wagon divisions.

A limited number of meal tickets are available for the public to enjoy the same competition prepared meals on Saturday, September 7th. Advance purchase is highly recommended for these limited tickets and tickets may be ordered online at www.cowboy.org.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate, preserve and pass along our western heritage and cowboy culture. The event features more than 50 musical entertainers, cowboy poets & storytellers, western writers, re-enactments, history presentations, horse handling demonstrations, a horse parade, the National Championship Chuck Wagon Cook-Off®, Native American activities and exhibits of western merchandise. This year also features new events such as The Legends of Texas re-enactors, former Texas State Historian Bill O’Neal, book readings and signings, a chuck wagon cook’s panel, real cowboy stories, and other special events.

The event has activities for the entire family! Show goers will be able pick and choose from a full schedule of entertainers, western programs, and activities each day of the event. A current schedule and more information may be found on the official web site at www.cowboy.org. Tickets for meals, exhibits, daily concurrent sessions, and evening performances may be purchased in advance or upon arrival at the event. The outside park area activities, entertainment, and demonstrations are free to the public throughout the event.

The show is open to the public Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 6th, 7th, and 8th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane (6th Street), Lubbock, Texas. Additional information on exhibiting, or tickets may be obtained from the show office at (806)798-7825, or at www.cowboy.org.

(News release from the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance)