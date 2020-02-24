National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is February 28 – March 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Girls Scouts Texas Oklahoma Plains:

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains will celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 28–March 1. The annual occasion honors the achievements of young entrepreneurs across the United States—Girl Scouts who run successful cookie booth and door-to-door cookie sales as well as market their businesses online using the Smart Cookies® platform. This weekend also marks the close of the Girl Scout Cookie Program on March 1, so if you’ve been waiting until the last minute to buy Girl Scout Cookies, the final hours have arrived!

Lubbock-area Girl Scout troops will be out in force at local cookie booths this weekend, selling their delicious cookies and asking customers to purchase additional packages to be donated to Project Troop to Troop, a council service project that brings a sweet taste of home to military men and women deployed overseas and stateside.

Over the weekend, stop by your nearest Walmart or JOANN Store to help Girl Scouts collect 3,000 cookie donations and surpass their goal of sending 65,000 boxes of cookies to military personnel proudly serving our country.

Now in its 15th year, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Project Troop to Troop program has donated over $2.7 million worth of Girl Scout cookies to the women and men of our armed forces. Partnering with local organizations, Girl Scout Cookies are distributed in care packages throughout the year to first responders, military families and veterans, and local food banks.

“Project Troop to Troop is one of our favorite initiatives,” said Becky Burton, CEO for Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “We are able to share thousands of Girl Scout Cookie packages with our soldiers, and our girls learn about philanthropy and the power of giving back to their local communities.”

When you participate in the Project Troop to Troop Challenge, you double your giving efforts by supporting Girl Scouts, who keep a portion of their earnings to power amazing experiences, and by sending a taste of home to military personnel serving overseas.

People looking to donate cookies as part of the Project Troop to Troop Challenge can donate via cash or credit card at local cookie booths or online through Smart Cookies Direct Ship.

Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout through March 1, 2020. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

Satisfy your cookie craving (and support local Girl Scouts) while you still can. These tasty morsels won’t be available again until January 2021!

In the Lubbock area, Girl Scouts are served by Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, call 800-582-7272 or visit gs-top.org.

(News release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains)