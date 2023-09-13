LUBBOCK, Texas — The 45th annual National Golden Spur Award Honors that celebrates the spirit of the American rancher is set to take place on November 3 at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. The event will feature an acoustic performance by Cody Johnson.

“With special guest Cody Johnson adding his musical talent to the night, we are sure it’s going to be a memorable celebration of ranching heritage.” said Jim Bret Campbell, Executive Director of the Ranching Heritage Association and National Ranching Heritage Center.

Notable appearances include professional announcer and host for The Cowboy Channel Justin McKee, Western singer and entertainer Red Steagall and CMA award winner Trent Willmon.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the preservation of ranching heritage and history.

Ticket prices range from $150 to $400. All tickets include access to the pre-show reception and the awards show.

