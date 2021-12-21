National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil in Lubbock on Tuesday, Dec. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Homeless Consortium will host its annual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil late Tuesday afternoon in Lubbock.

The candlelight vigil will take place from 5:15 – 5:45 p.m. at the The Salvation Army’s Dave Freriks Disaster Complex Park and Playground.

The park and playground is located at 6th Street and Avenue K.

On December 21, the first day of winter and the longest night of the year, the public is asked to remember those who have died this year homelessness or previously homelessness in our community and across America.



The public is invited to the candlelight vigil.