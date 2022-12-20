LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Homeless Consortium will host its annual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil late Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21) in Lubbock.

According to a press release, the candlelight vigil takes place from 5:15 – 5:45 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Dave Freriks Disaster Complex Park and Playground.

The park and playground are located at 6th Street and Avenue K.

On December 21, the first day of winter and the longest night of the year, the public is asked to remember those who have died this year homeless or previously homeless in our community and across America, the press release said.



The public is invited to the candlelight vigil.