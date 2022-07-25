The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Amerigroup will host National Night Out at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter on August 2, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Trejo Supercenter is located at 3200 Amherst Street.

National Night Out is a community building campaign to enhance the relationship between neighborhoods and local law enforcement to provide a true sense of community.

Enjoy the night with live mariachi music, hot dogs and chips, a movie in the park, and a free backpack give-a-way. Parks and Recreation will also have the Pop-Up-Park trailer for more entertainment.

