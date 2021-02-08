National Ranching Heritage Center closes in on finishing church restorations

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Ranching Heritage Center is giving their newest exhibit a 1920s makeover.

Back in October, the church was picked up in one piece and driven from Spur to Lubbock.

“We are restoring it back to what it was like in the 1920s. Through the documents and the readings, we found the answers to what it looked like,” said Helen DeVitt Jones, director of collections, exhibits and research for the national ranching heritage center, Dr. Scott White.

To start the restoration, holes in the floor were patched, old posters taken off the walls, and even some of the stained glass redone.

With this restoration, there has been less guessing involved. This is mostly because the building was able to be moved in one piece.

“The building actually told us a lot in terms of what was here before,” said Dr. White.

The museum is even preparing to reinstall the original pews, altar and pipe organ.

With each piece that gets put back into the church, the history of it becomes clearer.

“We realize we have some holes in the story we are telling out here, so we are looking to kind of fill that in and expand on preserving their heritage and make sure we are doing it right,” said Dr. White.

This church even completed a piece of the puzzle in more ways than one, as Texas Tech’s third president, Clifford Jones, at one point ran the church.

A letter, brought to the museum after the church’s installment, documented a conversation Jones had over 50 years ago. It requested the church eventually make a home of the National Ranching Heritage Center.

“Buildings tell a lot of stories. It’s just fun to work with them,” said Dr. White.

The museum now anxiously anticipates the day when the public can see the restored building and continue writing this church’s story.

“It’s all these inanimate things that make up a building, but the building itself assumes a certain personality and life of its own. But it is sustained by having people in it,” said Dr. White.

The National Ranching Heritage Center hopes to have the church officially open to the public coming this spring.