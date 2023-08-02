LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Ranching Heritage Center said in a press release it would host Ranch Verse on August 5.

The event would be held at the National Ranching Heritage Center from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The concert for the event would be held at the Cactus Theatre from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

NRHC said in the press release that Ranch Verse is a day of Western storytelling, music and poetry featuring some of the most iconic voices in those respective areas.

The events at the NRHC are free and open to the public.