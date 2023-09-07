LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Davis College of Agricultural Science & Natural Resources is hosting the Eras event at the National Ranching Heritage Center as part of Ag week. The event will take place on September 11 from 4:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The press release said the event will feature speakers from a range of agricultural industries, such as photographer Wyman Meinzer, AgTexas Farm Credit CEO Kayla Robinson, Tucker Brown of the RA Brown Ranch and Natalie Kovarik of the Discover Ag podcast.

Live music, food and drinks will be available at the event, according to the press release.