National Ranching Heritage Center incorporates faith into their collection with new church

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Ranching Heritage Center announced this week they would be adding the 108-year-old Spur Church to their collection of 52 structures. The church will be restored to its original interior and exterior—thanks to over $100,000 from donors.

“It was an active church for more than 60 years. And so, one of the benefits for us is that it doesn’t require a total rebuild and a total restoration because it was used and maintained,” said NRHC Executive Director Jim Brett Campbell.

The church was built in Spur, Texas, in 1912 by early European settlers. Campbell said faith played a vital role in westward expansion and the evolution of ranching.

Through their collection of historic structures, they tell the story of ranching. Now, with the church as an addition, they would be able to explain how faith was present during the journey.

“All across the West, as men and women came out, they brought their faith with them,” said Campbell. “This particular church is an Episcopalian church, and we will maintain that motif, but it also just tells the larger story of how faith came with those pioneers as they moved westward.”

The one-room church was a central congregation for the frontier town of Spur.

“We have a letter on the Spur Ranch Church that the Bishop in Dallas actually wrote and said, ‘we are supportive of your effort to build a church, but you don’t show up on any maps that we have available to us,'” said Campbell. “And so, the church really served as a gathering place.”

The church eventually moved to Hereford, Texas, in 1949 after many of the cowboys that lived in the town were recruited to fight in the war and the settlers moved to bigger cities.

In the postwar era, the church moved to Brownfield, Texas, where it remained active until its final service on Christmas Eve of 2018.

“That really represents all of ranching, you know, its birth, its growth, its maturity, from the Spanish land grants all the way up to the modern time. And so, we really do tell the entire story of ranching west of the Mississippi, in the American West,” said Campbell.

They plan to move the church in mid-September and take four days to move the congregation 40 miles from Brownfield to Lubbock.

“We do anticipate being able to publish the transportation route so that folks will be able to get out and actually see it move and be part of it, so we’re excited about that and to share it with the community.

“Anybody that was in Lubbock in the mid-70s, when the Barton house which is our Victorian mansion, when it moved that still is in people’s memories today. And so, we think that the Spur Ranch Church will have that same kind of emotional tie to here, to the city of Lubbock and the South Plains and folks from all over,” said Campbell.