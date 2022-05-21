LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the National Ranching Heritage Center:

Children who have completed first through fifth grade will have unique opportunities for summer activities through Summer Youth Classes June 13 – 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX.

Summer Youth Class options for children who have completed first or second grade include pioneer living and ranch hands or ranch arts and crafts, while class options for students who have completed third through fifth grades include frontier crafts and trades and ranch art or Western Movie Making.

From building a covered wagon, exploring historic structures and learning important ranch skills to studying ranching history through art projects and producing a Western movie, there is a Summer Youth Camp activity for all areas of interest.

All classes will take place at the National Ranching Heritage Center and will be taught by professional educators and NRHC staff. Registration is $100 for Ranching Heritage Association (RHA) members and $125 for non-members. Registrants are expected to attend the full five days of classes. For more information or to register, visit ranchingheritage.org or contact Julie Hodges at julie.hodges@ttu.edu.

Summer Youth Classes meeting the Texas Tech Masked Rider and Raider Red at the NRHC. (Photo provided in a press release from the NRHC)

The Western movie making students will get to write a script, direct and act in a short film while learning about the story of the NRHC historic structures. (Photo provided in a press release by the NRHC)

The NRHC is a 27-acre museum and historical park that offers educational programs and exhibits about ranching history and contemporary ranching issues. The center is located at 3121 Fourth Street in Lubbock and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, and the historical park is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

