National Ranching Heritage Center reopening to public on Tuesday, Oct. 13

After seven months of closure, the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) at Texas Tech University will reopen to the public from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 13 and maintain a temporary weekly schedule of opening only Tuesday through Saturday.

“Opening five days a week instead of our normal seven-day schedule will ensure that we can adequately clean the facility and meet our own guidelines for protecting the public and our employees,” NRHC Director Jim Bret Campbell said.

He emphasized that the focus of the opening will be to allow guests to enjoy the 19-acre outdoor historical park in an atmosphere that lends itself to social distancing. Only one inside gallery will be open and that gallery will feature sculptures by Western artist T.D. Kelsey.

Campbell said visitors will be asked to wear face coverings, observe social distancing and wash their hands or use numerous sanitation stations available to guests. Water fountains in the building and park will be closed, so visitors should plan to bring their own water or buy bottled water in the gift store. The center will not accept group/school tours or rental reservations at this time.

The NRHC is located at 3121 Fourth St. In Lubbock. Admission is free, and the 1.5-mile park pathway is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

