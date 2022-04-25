LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the National Ranching Heritage Center:

Children 5 to 12 years old will have a hands-on opportunity to see how scientists study quail during Quailapalooza from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) in Lubbock.

The NRHC will host a hands-on educational presentation designed for children presented by Texas Tech University Quail-Tech. Participants will be given the opportunity to see live adult quail and chicks, observe a quail nest and eggs, learn what quail eat, see how scientists capture quail and learn about their predators.

“For many ranchers, the Northern Bobwhite Quail is a treasured rangeland inhabitant. Unfortunately, bobwhite populations are declining throughout their historic range in Texas,” said Dr. Brad Dabbert, Burnett Foundation Endowed Professor of Quail Ecology.

The program is free to children of Ranching Heritage Association members and will cost $5 for non-members. To register for the event, visit ranchingheritage.org. Limited space is available.

The NRHC is a 27-acre museum and historical park that offers educational programs and exhibits about ranching history and contemporary ranching issues. The center is located at 3121 Fourth Street in Lubbock and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, and the historical park is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

