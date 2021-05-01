National Ranching Heritage Center to host Western Art and Gear Show on June 5

Nearly 100 Western art and gear pieces contributed by 31 Western artists and craftsmen will be for sale Saturday, June 5 at the Eighth Annual Summer Stampede Art and Gear Show from 6 to 11 p.m. at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The sale items will include a pair of collector’s spurs from third-generation cowboy Jayson Jones of Nogal, N.M.

Western art and gear collectors will have an opportunity to purchase new art pieces and meet the contributing artists and craftsmen Saturday, June 5 at the Eighth Annual Summer Stampede Art and Gear Show from 6 to 11 p.m. at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) in Lubbock, Texas.

Nearly 100 Western art and gear pieces contributed by 31 Western artists and craftsmen will be for sale Saturday, June 5 at the Eighth Annual Summer Stampede Art and Gear Show from 6 to 11 p.m. at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The sale items will include a bronze sculpture by award-winning Western artist Bruce Greene of Clifton, Texas.

Sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, the event will include nearly 100 art and gear pieces contributed by 31 Western artists and craftsmen. “Summer Stampede has always been family friendly,” according to Dr. Scott White, NRHC director of collections, exhibits and research. “It’s not a juried art show or even an auction with bidding. It’s a sale followed by dining and dancing on the patio to the Western swing music of Jake Hooker and the Outsiders.”

Limited tickets are available for Summer Stampede and can be purchased at (806) 834-0469 or online at ranchingheritage.org/stampede. The ticket deadline is Friday, May 28, and the cost is $75 for Ranching Heritage Association members, $100 for the general public and $1,500 for a table for 8 under the tent.

White explained that those attending the show will have an opportunity to view the art at the same time, purchase pieces at a listed price and take the artwork home when they leave. After the first 30 minutes of the sale, the remaining pieces will be available to buyers from remote locations by accessing ranchingheritage.org/stampede. The website will provide photos of sale items prior to the show but will not be activated for purchase until 30 minutes after onsite sales begin.

“The pieces for sale are not just paintings and sculptures, although both will be in the show,” White said. “Silversmiths, spur and bit makers, knife makers and other traditional cowboy artists also will exhibit and sell items.”

Summer Stampede is relatively new among Western art shows and takes a lower commission than most galleries. White said sales have been equivalent to other long-established shows and “we were able to prove ourselves immediately right out of the blocks.”

“Although the show is geared for art collectors, some who attend just want to see great art, visit with the artists, have a wonderful dinner on the patio and spend the evening dancing under the stars,” he said. The after-dinner dance will feature the Western swing music of Jake Hooker and the Outsiders.

Every art piece must meet the criteria of relating to ranching since the mission of the NRHC is to preserve and interpret the history of ranching in North America. The center is both an indoor museum with seven galleries and a 19-acre outdoor historical park with 53 authentic ranching structures moved, restored and preserved by the center. All but five structures are between 100 and 200 years old.

Although the NRHC only sells art once a year in June, Western art is on exhibit in the museum galleries throughout the year. “Western art and museum artifacts complement each other,” White said. Proceeds from the show benefit the restoration and educational programs of the center.

Artists and craftsmen scheduled to exhibit their work include Russell Yates, Edgar Sotelo, Peter Robbins, Tyler Crow, Bob Moline, Mike Capron, Teal Blake, Mary Baxter, Billy Klapper, Bruce Greene, Brian Asher, Wayne Baize, Jason Scull, Garland Weeks, Michael Tittor, Harold Holden, Billy Albin, Cotton Elliott, T.D. Kelsey, Baru Forell, Gary Dunshee, Rosie Sandifer, Emily McCartney, Jerry Lindley, Mikel Donahue, Jayson Jones, Herman Walker, Buddy Knight, Julie Oriet, Justin Asher and Mary Ross Buchholz.

For discounted room rates at the Overton Hotel, call (806) 776-7000 and ask for Ranching Heritage Summer Stampede room block.

