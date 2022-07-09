LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the National Ranching Heritage Center:

Cowboy Artists of America artists Jason Scull and Brandon Bailey will hold a three-day western art workshop on September 26 through 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

Experienced and aspiring artists alike will have the opportunity to learn through a hands-on artist-guided project focusing on horse and figure. The workshop will consist of two sections: sculpture and oil painting. Each section will be limited to 10 students.

“We are honored to be partnering with Jason Scull and Brandon Bailey,” said Julie Hodges, NRHC Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Education. “Both are nationally renowned in their craft and provide a different tier of art education that is a valuable investment to anyone who partakes in this workshop.”

Investment for the three-day workshop is $450 for Ranching Heritage Association Members and $500 for non-members and the public. Lunch will be provided daily, and participants will be responsible for some materials.

To register online, visit ranchingheritage.org. For more information or questions, please contact Julie Hodges at Julie.hodges@ttu.edu or call (806) 742-0498.

Students in the sculpture section will create their own sculptures with guidance from Cowboy Artists of America artist, Jason Scull. (Photo provided in a press release from the National Ranching Heritage Center)

The NRHC is a 27-acre museum and historical park that offers educational programs and exhibits about ranching history and contemporary ranching issues. The center is located at 3121 Fourth Street in Lubbock and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The historical park is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

(Press release from the National Ranching Heritage Center)